Processing payment...
by Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Core i5-6500T, 16GB RAM 256GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)
4 Reviews
$179.97$349.99
48% OffExpires Soon!
Protect Your ProductLearn More
DescriptionImportant DetailsReviewsRelated Products
Complete Your Work Set Up with This Mini Desktop's Fast CPU Speed, Fast Data Transfer, & 256GB SSD
Terms
- Returns accepted within 30 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.
- This item is excluded from coupons.
4 Reviews
4.3/ 5
All reviews are from verified purchasers collected after purchase.
CB
Charles Birkline
Verified Buyer
Trying to resolve one issue. Unit sent for service and was returned. It too did not work properly. Contact made with service for resolution/refund
Jan 10, 2024
PS
Patrick Sullivan
Verified Buyer
It came as advertised and Great Price. Very compact and with a little effort it works well with 3 monitors as is.
Aug 14, 2023
ML
Mario Lurig
Verified Buyer
Compact, numerous ports for screen and device connectivity, and quiet overall. No ability to add a second SSD. Minor frustrations: - The wifi is a USB plug-in, 2.4Ghz only, and just bad... had to be replaced to go from < 10Mbps to 160+Mbps - Keyboard and mouse are also lowest quality possible... gave them away - Missing one of the VGA screw standoffs
Jul 13, 2023
DB
Donato Brea
Verified Buyer
Just as publish, great little computer. Great quality and shipped virtually new. Great for home labs.
Jun 18, 2023
Your Cart
Your cart is empty. Continue Shopping!
Processing order...