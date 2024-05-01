Processing payment...
Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Core i5-6500T, 16GB RAM 256GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)
4 Reviews
$179.97$349.99
48% OffExpires Soon!
by Lenovo
Complete Your Work Set Up with This Mini Desktop's Fast CPU Speed, Fast Data Transfer, & 256GB SSD

Description

Powerful features in one tiny rugged desktop.

The Lenovo M900 Tiny is equipped with the latest 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i Series processor and optional PCIe SSD, making it an impressive 128% more powerful than the first-generation Tiny. With Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution and Intel Unite, you can connect wirelessly and securely to your meeting room display with your laptop or tablet – no more hunting for the correct connector! ThinkCentre M900 Tiny is an ultrasmall form factor. It offers mounting solutions, including support for standard VESA mounts and Tiny-in-One configurations – which transform your PC into a space-saving modular all-in-one.

 

  • Intel Core i5-6400T, 2.2GHz: Run multiple applications simultaneously with a fast CPU
  • Windows 10 Pro:Run all popular & universal applications & programs with ease
  • 256GB SSD: Store your essential office files & documents in a huge hard disk capacity
  • 16GB RAM: Work more effectively with reduced lag & improved computing performance
  • Tiny form factor: Saves a lot of space on your workstation to keep it neat
  • Model year: 2015


Refurbished Rating
This product is listed with a grade “A”. It arrives in a near-mint condition & may have very minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case. To learn more about refurbished products, click here.

 

 

Specs

  • Model number: M900
  • Color: black
  • Dimensions: 7" x 7.2" x 1.4"
  • Weight: 2.87lbs
  • CPU: Intel Core i5 (6th Gen) 6400T
  • Processor speed: 2.2GHz
  • RAM: 16GB DDR4 32GB (Max)
  • Storage: 256GB Solid State Drive
  • Video card: Intel HD Graphics 4000
  • Ports
    • 1x VGA
    • 2x DisplayPorts
    • 6x USB 3.0
    • 1x LAN
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
  • 65-Watt Power Adapter
  • Aftermarket 1-year parts & labor warranty from third party

 

Includes

  • Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Tiny i5-6400T 8GB 256GB SSD Win10 Pro (Refurbished)
  • Keyboard
  • Mouse
  • Wi-Fi Dongle
  • AC Adapter

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: May 2 - May 7

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 30 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.
  • This item is excluded from coupons.
4 Reviews
4.3/ 5
All reviews are from verified purchasers collected after purchase.
CB

Charles Birkline

Verified Buyer

Trying to resolve one issue. Unit sent for service and was returned. It too did not work properly. Contact made with service for resolution/refund

Jan 10, 2024
PS

Patrick Sullivan

Verified Buyer

It came as advertised and Great Price. Very compact and with a little effort it works well with 3 monitors as is.

Aug 14, 2023
ML

Mario Lurig

Verified Buyer

Compact, numerous ports for screen and device connectivity, and quiet overall. No ability to add a second SSD. Minor frustrations: - The wifi is a USB plug-in, 2.4Ghz only, and just bad... had to be replaced to go from < 10Mbps to 160+Mbps - Keyboard and mouse are also lowest quality possible... gave them away - Missing one of the VGA screw standoffs

Jul 13, 2023
DB

Donato Brea

Verified Buyer

Just as publish, great little computer. Great quality and shipped virtually new. Great for home labs.

Jun 18, 2023
