Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Core i5-6500T, 16GB RAM 256GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

The Lenovo M900 Tiny is equipped with the latest 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i Series processor and optional PCIe SSD, making it an impressive 128% more powerful than the first-generation Tiny. With Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution and Intel Unite, you can connect wirelessly and securely to your meeting room display with your laptop or tablet – no more hunting for the correct connector! ThinkCentre M900 Tiny is an ultrasmall form factor. It offers mounting solutions, including support for standard VESA mounts and Tiny-in-One configurations – which transform your PC into a space-saving modular all-in-one.

Intel Core i5-6400T, 2.2GHz: Run multiple applications simultaneously with a fast CPU

Run multiple applications simultaneously with a fast CPU Windows 10 Pro: Run all popular & universal applications & programs with ease

Run all popular & universal applications & programs with ease 256GB SSD: Store your essential office files & documents in a huge hard disk capacity

Store your essential office files & documents in a huge hard disk capacity 16GB RAM: Work more effectively with reduced lag & improved computing performance

Work more effectively with reduced lag & improved computing performance Tiny form factor: Saves a lot of space on your workstation to keep it neat

Saves a lot of space on your workstation to keep it neat Model year: 2015



Refurbished Rating

This product is listed with a grade “A”. It arrives in a near-mint condition & may have very minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case. To learn more about refurbished products, click here.